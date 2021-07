Every person came from a mother and a father, and most people have a mother and father in their lives. We like to talk about mothers a lot -- Mother’s Day, mother’s rights, how mothers need breaks, mommy blogs and so much more. While all that is necessary and should be encouraged, we should also talk about the hard work fathers go through when raising their children. Other than Father’s Day, we don’t speak much about fathers, and that’s a real shame. Fathers are some of the most influential people in our culture, and here are the reasons why.