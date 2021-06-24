Cancel
Georgia reports 200-plus virus cases

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
ATLANTA – Georgia reported 203 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

There have been 901,926 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 18,443 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 17 from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 154 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 230,403 cases.

Nearly 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,954 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.05 million with more than 77,400 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.

