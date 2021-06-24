City Council approves repaving contracts

The city of Newport will get some needed repairs done to some of its streets. According to information made available by Angela McKissac of the Newport City Clerk’s office, the council approved a contract with Hawkeye Enterprises of Newport to overlay portions of McClarty, Live Oak, Hout, Cherokee, Williams, Third, Vine, Cedar, Congress and Kimberly Streets; and Golf Course entry road. According to Newport Mayor David Stewart, the proposed areas are most in need of repairs considering funds available. Cost of the contract is $161,000.