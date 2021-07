Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn have announced they are separating after three years together.Bafta-award winning Smith confirmed the news in a joint statement with Horn, a former insurance broker, to The Sun on Sunday.It comes after the couple welcomed the birth of their baby son, Billy, in May last year.In a statement, they said: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”Smith, 40, previously spoke about how she...