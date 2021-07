STOVER, Mo. — The California Pintos girls basketball team faced off against a laundry list of opponents at the Paradise Shootout at Stover June 23-25. Each day of the tournament, the Pintos matched up against three teams. On the first day, the Pintos went up against Cape Girardeau, Eugene and Hillsboro. On the second, California faced Linn, Moberly and Scotland County. On the final day, California faced Stover, Chillicothe and Climax Springs.