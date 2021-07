The Boston Beer Moves Lower Despite Improving Analyst Sentiment. The analysts have been bullish on the beer industry and The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) all spring and they've been getting more bullish by the day. One sell-side firm after another from Guggenheim to Credit Suisse has called this company out as a Strong Buy, Best Idea, or a Top Pick and has steadily pushed the consensus price target higher. The latest comes from Morgan Stanley who sees this stock as well-positioned for the second half of the year. Analysts at the company see the company's growth driven by a re-acceleration in the hard seltzer category that has been pointed out by other analysts as well. Among the many drivers will be large social gatherings over the summer, the resumption of college activities in the fall, and a significant opportunity for on-premise expansion in food-away-from-home channels.