Brunswick, GA

BHS girls basketball wraps up youth camp

By DERRICK DAVIS ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 18 days ago
Two days worth of skill development was on display Thursday when the Brunswick High girls basketball team completed its youth camp.

More than 30 campers between 6 and 13 years old received instruction from Pirates head coach Maria Mangram, assistant Mike Willis, and a handful of varsity players.

With an emphasis on the basics, the campers spent the early parts of each day honing their skills before putting them to the test in game situations.

“Because we only had two days, we just focused on basic fundamentals,” Mangram said. “We worked on dribbling, we worked on passing, we worked on triple threat, and then we just sort of put it all together.”

In addition to some 1-on-1s and 3-on-3s, campers competed in a small tournament as Day 2 of the camp wound down that culminated in a full-court championship game.

The size or skill level of each competitor was not a factor, as the players on the court, and the coaches calling the game, ensured everyone played by the same rules. Even still, some of the youngest campers in attendance made their presence felt.

“Even the younger ones, I was thinking, ‘Oh, they’re kind of small,’ but they were making a lot of shots, playing good defense, and doing everything,” Mangram said with a laugh.

Mangram was also proud to see her varsity players engaged in coaching the young campers.

“Our girls, they’re real good about being disciplined,” Mangram said. “I was excited to see my players giving instruction that we have given to them to kids. As a coach, that was my ah-ha moment like, ‘Oh, you do understand!’ That was exciting to see them do that.”

Fellowship of Christian Athletes area director Tim Harden spoke to the campers briefly near the end of the day, and after one last round of guard/post drills the camp ended with lunch and the divvying of t-shirts.

But before the campers dispersed, Mangram was sure to invite them to a Brunswick game this upcoming season, welcoming the next generation of hoopers into the program.

“It’s so much fun to include our youth because that’s who gets it started for us,” Mangram said. “Even with our team, I can remember when they were young, coming to our camp, and now they’re here.

“We’re just happy, and we’re excited to be able to include them. I’m just glad their parents allowed them to come out and spend two days with us.”

Brunswick, GA
