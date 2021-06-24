Cancel
Murphy, NC

Murphy HS wheelchair discus, shot put thrower heading to state championship

By Anjali Patel
my40.tv
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURPHY, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Jordan Oliver, a member of Murphy High School's track team, is headed to the state championship at North Carolina A&T. She's one of three Murphy track stars headed to state this year, but she'll be competing in a different division than them -- the wheelchair division. She's the first wheelchair-bound athlete longtime Murphy girls track coach Penny Johnson has ever coached.

