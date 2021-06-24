Firework Store in Owensboro Charged with Selling to Minor; Stores Say it's a Growing Problem

Marvina's firework store in Owensboro was charged with selling fireworks to a minor, and stores across the city report minors trying to buy fireworks as a growing issue. “I said okay, 'can I see your ID?'" said Roger Chilton, tent operator of Mad Fireworks." She said 'really?' and I said 'yeah, I have to see your ID. Are you 18?' And she said 'no', and she almost implied that we could overlook it."