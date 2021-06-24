Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Collapsed Miami condo had been sinking into Earth as early as the 1990s, researchers say

Freeport Journal Standard
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGina Barton, Kyle Bagenstose, Pat Beall, Aleszu Bajak and Elizabeth Weise. A Florida high-rise that collapsed early Thursday was determined to be on unstable land a year ago, according to a researcher at Florida International University. The building, which was constructed in 1981, has been sinking at an alarming rate...

www.journalstandard.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#High Rise Building#Surfside Town#Columbia University#Arcadis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Pologruto follows Miami condo collapse tragedy closely

MURRAY — Anytime anything of consequence happens in South Florida, it is a sure bet that City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto will be keeping an eye on it. That is because it is his original home area and he spent several years with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department before coming to Murray in the late 2000s. So he knows all about perils of that area. He has closely watched as monster hurricanes struck, but he also watched only three short years ago as a school shooting transpired.
ConstructionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Concrete Slab at Center of Surfside Collapse Had Been a Problem for 25 Years: Report

A pool deck suspected of being at the root of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside had been a problem for more than 25 years, a newly disclosed permit shows. The town released a 1996 construction permit that showed the parking garage’s ceiling, which helps make up the pool deck, needed “concrete structural repair” to seal 500 feet of cracks and replace a 20-square-foot slab. The cracks were treated by Western Waterproofing Company of America, which indicates water infiltration was partially responsible. The $156,000 repairs were completed about a year and a half later, coming only about 15 years after the building was built.
Miami, FLrock947.com

Death toll in Miami-area condo collapse rises to 90, mayor says

(Reuters) -The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium rose to 90 on Sunday from 86, as crews continued their grim search for human remains in the building’s wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Another 31 people were still “potentially unaccounted for,” with many feared dead...
Miami, FLWinchester News Gazette

Review post condo collapse closes Miami courthouse

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, officials said. (July 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Engineers fear collapsed Miami condo may have been built using less reinforced steel than plans called for - as hunt for 124 still missing is paused amid preparation to demolish surviving with with explosives

Engineers believe a Miami condo that collapsed killing at least 24 residents may have been built using less reinforced steel than the plans called for - as officials planned to blow up the remaining wing with 124 people still missing. Inspectors identified the issue at critical places in the base...
Miami, FLPantagraph

Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

Read how some escaped while others perished as a Florida condo tower tumbled into smoke and ruin. Meanwhile, officials suspended a search for victims as they planned to demolish the rest of the tower before a tropical storm hits.
Surfside, FLprweek.com

Owner of Miami condo that collapsed hires Levick

SURFSIDE, FL: Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, which owns the condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, last week, has retained Levick. Only days after the collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24, the condo association hired the Washington, DC-based crisis PR firm, according to media reports. Maxwell Marcucci, a...
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Week

Former maintenance worker says saltwater seeped through collapsed Miami condo's foundation during high tides

A former maintenance worker at the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida said saltwater would "seep through the building's foundation during particularly high tides," per The Washington Post. Further reports of leaks and flooding in the building's parking garage "stretch back decades." "There was always water in...
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Miami CRE On What Condo Collapse Means For The Market

People in South Florida commercial real estate are saddened, confused and concerned about the collapse of Champlain Tower South in Surfside. “Our community, and the entire nation, is in shock and grieving over the collapse," said Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties. They are also thinking...
Miami, FLhabitatmag.com

Miami Condo Collapse: Can It Happen Here?

The recent catastrophic collapse at the 13-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla., raises an unsettling question for New Yorkers: Could it happen here? Or are New Yorkers protected by the city’s Facade Inspection and Safety Program (FISP), formerly known as Local Law 11, which requires owners of buildings taller than six stories to inspect and repair their facades every five years?
Miami, FLPosted by
Fox News

Miami condo collapse survivor says it’s a ‘miracle’ he escaped

A survivor of the Florida condominium collapse that occurred last Thursday is speaking out about his near-death experience. Steve Rosenthal was rescued from the Champlain Towers South condo shortly after the building disintegrated and said it was a "miracle" that he was able to escape. Rosenthal mentioned it was 1:30...
Surfside, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

95 People Now Confirmed Dead in Devastating Miami Beach Condo Collapse

Officials confirmed Tuesday that 95 people have been found dead in the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. A total of 14 residents are still unaccounted for, though 10 bodies found in the Champlain Towers South debris have yet to be identified. “It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. As we’ve said, this work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters, calling it, “truly a fluid situation.” Meanwhile, a fourth Florida building has been evacuated amid safety concerns in the aftermath of the condo collapse, NBC News reports. The building at 6881 Indian Creek Drive is more than 80 years old and was scheduled to be demolished by December due to concrete deterioration. City officials ordered for the building to be vacated on Monday and will give residents until the end of the week to leave. There is no imminent threat that the apartment building may collapse, according to a statement from the city.

Comments / 1

Community Policy