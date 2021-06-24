Collapsed Miami condo had been sinking into Earth as early as the 1990s, researchers say

Officials confirmed Tuesday that 95 people have been found dead in the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. A total of 14 residents are still unaccounted for, though 10 bodies found in the Champlain Towers South debris have yet to be identified. “It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. As we’ve said, this work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters, calling it, “truly a fluid situation.” Meanwhile, a fourth Florida building has been evacuated amid safety concerns in the aftermath of the condo collapse, NBC News reports. The building at 6881 Indian Creek Drive is more than 80 years old and was scheduled to be demolished by December due to concrete deterioration. City officials ordered for the building to be vacated on Monday and will give residents until the end of the week to leave. There is no imminent threat that the apartment building may collapse, according to a statement from the city.