Previously Unreleased Johnny Cash Live Album Recorded By Owsley Stanley Due In September

German metallers RAGE will release their new album, "Resurrection Day", on September 17 via SPV/Steamhammer. RAGE fans were overjoyed when in summer 2020 frontman Peavy Wagner presented the group's new lineup featuring two guitarists, announcing a return to the constellation that had recorded classics such as "Black In Mind" and "End Of All Days". After last year's departure of Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-AXXIS) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (ANGEL INC, RAGE & RUINS). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos, who has been with RAGE since 2015. The current lineup could be seen and heard for the first time on the "The Price Of War 2.0" video clip, a reworked version of the song from "Black In Mind", which has been available on all major online channels since June 2020. Immediately afterwards, the quartet commenced work on "Resurrection Day".