Previously Unreleased Johnny Cash Live Album Recorded By Owsley Stanley Due In September

JamBase
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA previously unheard Johnny Cash live album recorded by Owsley Stanley is on the way. Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968 arrives on September 24 via the Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG. Longtime Grateful Dead sound engineer Owsley Stanley captured the historic performance...

www.jambase.com
