Mandolin Livestreams This Week: Umphrey’s McGee, Ida Mae, Teddy Swims & More
Mandolin presents a variety of livestreams this week. Check out highlights of some of the musicians performing soon on Mandolin. June 27 will mark Umphrey’s McGee’s first appearance at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York. To honor the legacy of community and camaraderie that Levon fostered, UM is pleased to announce “Rambling On,” an evening of mostly true tales live from the barn. Interspersed throughout the show, the band will share recollections from the road, stories of the studio, tales of tunes and other alliterative shenanigans.www.jambase.com