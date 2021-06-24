Bisbee couple devoted to container gardening, growing from seed
BISBEE — Imagine walking out your back door and seeing most everything needed for delightful salads and more. Debra Derossi and Mike Sheldon, who live in the San Jose district of town, have followed a popular trend and now have a backyard filled with lettuce, greens, tomatoes, peppers, watermelon, herbs and more all planted neatly in pots, tubs, buckets and window boxes. Almost ready for the next planting, new seedlings pop up from plastic beverage cups.www.myheraldreview.com