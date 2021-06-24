Cancel
Bisbee, AZ

Bisbee couple devoted to container gardening, growing from seed

By Shar Porier shar.porier@myheraldreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISBEE — Imagine walking out your back door and seeing most everything needed for delightful salads and more. Debra Derossi and Mike Sheldon, who live in the San Jose district of town, have followed a popular trend and now have a backyard filled with lettuce, greens, tomatoes, peppers, watermelon, herbs and more all planted neatly in pots, tubs, buckets and window boxes. Almost ready for the next planting, new seedlings pop up from plastic beverage cups.

