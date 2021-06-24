Mark Redwine trial: Attorneys debate motive, “compromising” photos

Week 2 of the Mark Redwine trial began Monday in Durango. He is accused of killing his son Dylan during a court ordered visit in 2012. Dylan lived with his mother in northern Colorado Springs. During testimony yesterday it was reported Redwine did not make a formal police request for an investigation when Dylan went missing. It was Dylans mother who called police after she could not locate her son. Law enforcement testified that mark Redwine seemed very nonchalant and laid back when being interviewed about his sons disappearance. Authorities also say they used a tracking dog and a pillowcase to try and pick up Dylans trail. The dog lost the child’s scent just 100 yards from Redwine’s home. Mark Redwine is charged with second degree murder.