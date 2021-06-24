Cancel
Mark Redwine trial: Attorneys debate motive, “compromising” photos

By Shelly Bradbury
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Redwine’s oldest son confronted his father about photos that showed Redwine eating feces from a diaper months before 13-year-old Dylan Redwine disappeared while visiting his father in La Plata County, testimony in Redwine’s murder trial revealed Thursday. The photos took center stage as Mark Redwine’s defense attorneys sought to...

