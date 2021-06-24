Windham’s Afthim wins John Winkin Award
Windham High senior pitcher Brady Afthim is the winner of the John Winkin Award, presented annually to the outstanding high school senior baseball player in the state. Afthim, who will next pitch for the University of Connecticut, helped the Eagles advance to the Class A South quarterfinals this spring with his dominant pitching. He struck out 128 batters in 53 1/3 innings and posted an earned-run average of 0.53. He also batted .478 with three home runs.www.sunjournal.com