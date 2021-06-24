Cancel
Setting Gold and Platinum Standards Where Few Have Gone Before

By Sandia National Laboratories
Newswise
 19 days ago

Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like two superheroes finally joining forces, Sandia National Laboratories’ Z machine — generator of the world’s most powerful electrical pulses — and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility — the planet’s most energetic laser source — in a series of 10 experiments have detailed the responses of gold and platinum at pressures so extreme that their atomic structures momentarily distorted like images in a fun-house mirror.

