Setting Gold and Platinum Standards Where Few Have Gone Before

DNA is a biomolecule containing the genetic instructions for living things to develop and function. It’s also a versatile building block for constructing precisely ordered structures of useful materials. That’s because DNA can be programmed to self-assemble in desired ways based on the specific rules of complementary base pairing. The Soft and Bio Nanomaterials Group at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory—is a leader in the bottom-up assembly of functional materials using DNA. Since joining the group in December 2019, staff scientist Jason Kahn has not only been conducting research in DNA-based assembly but also building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes. He brings expertise in integrating DNA with other classes of materials from postdocs at Columbia University and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel. He received a PhD in biological engineering with a concentration in materials science and a bachelor’s in biological engineering from Cornell University.