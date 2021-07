FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two research scientists, who are also peony farmers, are working in Fairbanks to improve peony growth across the State of Alaska. According to Dr. Jill Russell, one owner of Boreal Peonies, she and her husband couldn’t resist experimenting when they got into the peony business. “Since both my husband and I are PhD research scientists and college professors, when we got into the peony farming business we knew we had to include some kind of research because we were fascinated with the industry, and we wanted to try and figure out what helps peonies grow the best for everybody in the industry.”