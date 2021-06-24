Recycling next-generation solar panels fosters green planet
Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. - Tossing worn-out solar panels into landfills may soon become electronics waste history. Designing a recycling strategy for a new, forthcoming generation of photovoltaic solar cells – made from metal halide perovskites, a family of crystalline materials with structures like the natural mineral calcium titanate – will add a stronger dose of environmental friendliness to a green industry, according to Cornell University-led research published June 24 in Nature Sustainability.www.newswise.com
