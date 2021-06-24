Cancel
Obituaries

Ruth Virginia Reynolds

capenews.net
 18 days ago

In Loving Memory: Ruth Virginia Reynolds “Virginia” died peacefully on June 7, 2021.The loving wife of George T. Reynolds who predeceased her after 62 years of marriage. Daughter of Kenneth and Ruth Rendall, Virginia was appropriately born in Virginia 99 years ago. The first few years of her life the...

