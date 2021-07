2020 was an absolutely transcendent season for the Browns as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and earned a Wild Card win over a bitter division rival in the Steelers. In Kevin Stefanski’s first season as head coach, he transformed Cleveland’s identity into a run-heavy offense that bludgeoned opponents on their way to an 11-5 record. Nick Chubb was a huge part of that success on the ground as he ran for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games. The Browns should once again have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and as one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL, Chubb’s talent should shine again in 2021.