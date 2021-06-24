Cancel
‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’ To Hit 4K Ultra HD In August; Special Features Revealed!

By Jason Price
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of the universe once again hangs in the balance as warriors come together for one final clash in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.

