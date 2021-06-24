‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’ To Hit 4K Ultra HD In August; Special Features Revealed!
The fate of the universe once again hangs in the balance as warriors come together for one final clash in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.www.iconvsicon.com