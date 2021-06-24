‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’ To Hit 4K Ultra HD In August; Special Features Revealed!

It is with a heavy heart that NetherRealm’s support for Mortal Kombat 11 is now ending. With this closing door, another one will open. Every game eventually loses support as time goes on. NetherRealm will not be continuing any development for their fighting franchise. In an announcement today, the studio says that they will not be working on characters or anything else. One of the things they did announce was that the studio is now working on a new project.