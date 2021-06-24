Op-Ed: Union gets unprecedented seat at the table.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, June 30, 2021 – The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a strong recommendation that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure. This is not a requirement; it is a strong recommendation. According to an LA County Public Health statement issued on Monday, June 28, 2021: “Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers; and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status. Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits.”