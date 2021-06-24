Eli Roth Unveils Trailer For Upcoming ‘FIN’ Documentary; Premiere Date Set For July 13th on Discovery+

With the Loki finale set for next week, and Black Widow finally arriving in theaters this weekend, Marvel fans are gearing up for the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. That happens to be What If...?, an animated anthology series that features scenarios from alternate realities, such as Peggy Carter getting the super soldier serum or T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. We have known about the series for quite a while now, but the debut of the trailer on Thursday has revealed a ton of new footage, as well as the official premiere date.