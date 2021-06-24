Cancel
Eli Roth Unveils Trailer For Upcoming ‘FIN’ Documentary; Premiere Date Set For July 13th on Discovery+

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 18 days ago

Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, announced today the launch of the powerful and timely documentary written, directed and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Eli Roth, FIN, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The film is produced by Lionsgate and its Pilgrim Media Group company in association with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Away productions.

www.iconvsicon.com
