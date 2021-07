If you are reading this before 10:30 a.m. Friday look up in the sky and say a little prayer for me. That’s about the time I’ll be jumping out of a plane in Lexington for the Habitat for Humanity Skydiving Fundraiser. In all there’s 16 of us skydiving throughout the day Friday and four more folks using vouchers to do so at a later date. Say a prayer for all of them too. I know I will. I’m sure…