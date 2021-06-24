Surprising Hawks, Young playing like championship contenders

This is part one of a three part series about free agent targets I like for the Hawks. Obviously, Atlanta’s number one priority will be bringing back John Collins, who is thankfully a restricted free agent. Atlanta will be shedding the big contracts of Tony Snell ($12 million) and possibly Lou Williams ($8 million), so even if the Hawks do ink John Collins to a big deal, they should be able to add a few pieces with Collins’ Bird Rights softening his cap hit. I’m pretty comfortable with most of this roster, and although there aren’t many big-name free agents, the Hawks could add a lot of solid pieces around Trae Young like they did last offseason. Injuries were a big problem for the Hawks all season, and in the postseason, so I imagine they will continue to value the depth that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
