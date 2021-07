Utility player Lauren Little is trying to earn regular playing time. As a freshman for the Rhodes College (Tenn.) softball team last year, the La Grange High School graduate batted .364 in playing 11 of the team’s 21 games. She started four times. This spring she played in 16 of the team’s 35 games and started four, two as a designated player and two as a catcher. Aside from the starts, her…