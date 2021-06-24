Cancel
Austin, TX

Gonzales City Council Reaches Settlement In Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary Lawsuit

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gonzales Inquirer • The Gonzales City Council approved a $1.825 million settlement in the lawsuit brought in 2017 by the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary against the city over its handling of property it received from the estate of J.B. Wells. The settlement avoids more legal fees and the city’s possible loss of the land that now houses the J.B. Wells Park, Expo, and arena. It also…

