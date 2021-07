Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is excited to welcome Dr. Zafer (Zaf) Hatahet as the new dean of the Prescott Campus’ College of Arts and Sciences. Hatahet will begin his new role on Aug. 15 and comes to Embry-Riddle from Penn State University in Abington, Penn., where he served as professor and head of the Abington College’s division of science and engineering.