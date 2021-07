Chicago IL: Dwarkamai Inc is a recognized non-profit, tax-exempt organization under IRS code section 501(c)(3) of USA. Dwarkamai is dedicated to organizing events and conducting activities directed towards personal spiritual development of the community by following the teachings of Shri Sainath, a saint from Shirdi The Guiding Principle behind opening Dwarkamai's "Centers of Spiritual Excellence" was to take the worship center closer to devotee's homes based on request from devotees in an area rather than make devotees drive for hours to visit a worship center.