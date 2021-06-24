Arunkumar reappointed Cook County medical examiner

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDr. Ponni Arunkumar was reappointed to a second 5-year term as chief medical examiner of Cook County by the county board Thursday. "Dr. Arunkumar has effectively led the Cook County medical examiner's office through the deadliest pandemic in a century and a dramatic uptick in homicides and opioid overdose deaths," Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said. "Dr. Arunkumar remains deeply committed to the office, its staff, our county and its residents, and I am proud to reappoint her as our chief medical examiner."

