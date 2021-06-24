Logitech’s Brio 4K webcam is down to $144 right now ($56 off)
Webcams were some of the hottest products last year, as the sudden shift to working from home suddenly meant more people needed to do video calls. It was usually impossible to find a good webcam for the original price, much less on sale, but that’s finally starting to change. There were a few discounts on various webcams earlier this week for Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, but if you missed out on those, Logitech’s Brio 4K model is now $56 off the usual price.www.xda-developers.com