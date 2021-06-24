Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Logitech’s Brio 4K webcam is down to $144 right now ($56 off)

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebcams were some of the hottest products last year, as the sudden shift to working from home suddenly meant more people needed to do video calls. It was usually impossible to find a good webcam for the original price, much less on sale, but that’s finally starting to change. There were a few discounts on various webcams earlier this week for Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, but if you missed out on those, Logitech’s Brio 4K model is now $56 off the usual price.

www.xda-developers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logitech#Webcam#4k Resolution#Software#The Logitech Brio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicswmleader.com

Dell’s $200 4K webcam uses a low-light Sony sensor

Working from home has further compounded the shortcomings of built-in laptop cameras. Most machines ship with a 720p or 1080p snapper, meaning you have to purchase a separate webcam if you want higher quality video — or resort to using a compatible action cam or DSLR, if you own one. Well, now you have another 4K webcam to choose from to spruce up those video calls, virtual events or livestreams. Dell is releasing the $200 UltraSharp Webcam that’s capable of recording 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second.
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

These 4K Webcams Are Perfect for Your Next Zoom Meeting

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Zoom meetings have become a way of life at many companies, so why...
ElectronicsT3.com

Dell launches its first external 4K webcam and it looks awesome

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam is the company’s first dedicated webcam, which comes as a bit of a surprise for a company that has been placing them inside their laptops and monitors for years. This debut is no replicate of others on the market either. This is a high specced and great-looking device that is likely to compete with the best webcams on the market and will provide an upgrade to your existing camera, even for laptop users.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dell UltraSharp Webcam: 4K HDR, auto framing and AI for centered maintenance

The pandemic has forever changed many aspects of our lives, including the way we work, study and interact. In fact, teleworking highlighted the importance of videoconferencing. Fact: Just one week after the 2020 lockdown began, 62 million users downloaded video conferencing apps. This is just the beginning, because by 2026, the video conferencing market is expected to exceed $ 50 billion in revenue.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Dell’s New 4K Webcam Will Cost $200

While video conferencing isn’t new in the workplace, the past year and a half have made it even more common where people have been working and studying from home. If this is going to be your new normal for the foreseeable future, it might be a good idea to consider upgrading your webcam and move on from the 720p potato cameras that you’ve been using.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Dell’s versatile UltraSharp 4K webcam uses AI to keep you in the frame

Dell has launched a high-end UltraSharp webcam that costs $199.99 and is available now worldwide. Its cylindrical design is reminiscent of Apple’s old but iconic iSight external webcam, but its features are aimed to compete with Logitech’s Brio and other modern 4K-ready webcams. In addition, it aims to serve as a more affordable and easier-to-set up alternative to mounting a DSLR camera behind your monitor.
ElectronicsVentureBeat

Dell launches a $200 smart webcam with 4K image quality

Dell is launching the Dell UltraSharp Webcam, an intelligent 4K webcam that the company claims is the best in its class. If there’s one thing that most of us figured out in the pandemic, it’s that webcam meetings were a sorry substitute for seeing people in person. But Zoom meetings and other ways of connecting over video are probably here to stay, as the video conferencing market is expected to generate $50 billion in revenue by 2026.
ElectronicsPosted by
IBTimes

MWC 2021: Dell Reveals 4K UltraSharp Webcam, Available Now

Dell's latest webcam has a 4K resolution with HDR features. The 4K UltraSharp webcam is available now for $200. Dell has revealed a new 4K webcam at this year’s Mobile World Congress. The 4K UltraSharp webcam features HDR support and also uses a bunch of tech under the hood to help make the image captured look even better.
Electronicsimore.com

Dell's new UltraSharp 4K Webcam looks familiar...

Dell has a new UltraSharp 4K Webcam. It delivers HDR 4K video for $200. It looks a lot like Apple's iSight camera of old. A brand new UltraSharp webcam from Dell has got us all nostalgic about Apple's iSight camera, following the company's release today. Dell has announced a new...
ElectronicsBeta News

Dell UltraSharp Webcam is the ultimate 4K videoconferencing camera

Yeah, COVID-19 changed the world -- we all know this. But nothing changed more than office work environments. Even as the pandemic slowly fades away, many employees are still working from home, with no plans to ever return to a physical office. And so, videoconferencing is more crucial than ever before.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Dell's $200 4K webcam doesn't come with a microphone. WTF?

With Dell’s new 4K UltraSharp webcam, you’ll look better than ever. But nobody will be able to hear you. Somehow, the $200 webcam comes with every feature you could want, except a microphone. What is Dell thinking?. The UltraSharp webcam packs a Sony Starvis CMOS 8.3-megapixel image sensor, which is...
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Our dream machine case, Corsair's 5000D, is down to just $99 right now

Now might not be the greatest time to build a PC because of the GPU shortage, but with proper planning, you can squirrel away certain parts at a discount and come out ahead in the long run. Case in point (literally), Corsair's 5000D enclosure with a tempered glass side panel is all the way down to $98.99 at Woot (owned by Amazon) right now.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $100, Get the Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam with Tripod for $76.70 Shipped – Today Only

Logitech’s C922 Pro Stream Webcam bundle comes with a tripod, and you can get both for $76.70 shipped, today only, originally $99.95. You’ll be able to broadcast in HD at 60fps for ultra smooth motion, and there’s even a dynamic background replacement feature that uses intelligent shape recognition to separate the user from their background, without the need for a pesky green screen. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Electronicswmleader.com

DJI’s Pocket 2 4K vlogger cam now comes in white

DJI’s latest handheld stabilized vlogging camera, the Pocket 2, is now available in white. The camera released last year only in black features a larger sensor and double the amount of microphones as its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Pocket. The new colorway follows a number of software updates DJI has made to the camera since its original release, with benefits including enhanced autofocus, support for HDR video, and better subject tracking.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: 25% Off Apple AirPods Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Apple Back To School Sale, New Logitech Webcam, and More

Today there's another chance to score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for a great price. However, if you're a student and you're in the market for an iPad or MacBook, there might be an even better deal for you. The Apple Back to School Sale is offering a free pair of AirPods when you buy an eligible Apple iPad or computer. Upgrade to the AirPods Pro for $90 more. These deals and more below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy