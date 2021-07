The COVID pandemic volatility shook the foundations of many state-owned investors. Singapore’s Temasek Holdings realigned its portfolio, and has generated a 1-year total shareholder return of 24.53% for the current fiscal year. Temasek reported a record net portfolio value of S$ 381 billion. This portfolio value figure is up S$ 75 billion over the previous year. The timing of the returns and asset values reflects the wide range of valuation in assets when the COVID outbreak gained traction globally vs. ongoing efforts to tame cases worldwide.