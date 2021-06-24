Statement from AG Jennings on final passage of House Bill 195

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s State Chief Information Officer (CIO) Jason Clarke today announced that the Department of Technology and Information’s (DTI) former Deputy Attorney General Aleine Cohen will be joining the Office of the CIO as Deputy CIO. Aleine’s general counsel experience to DTI for the past six years has enabled her to collaborate across divisions and with DTI’s partners. In this new position, Aleine will drive and execute the strategic goals of the organization as well as oversee the Human Resources, Fiscal, and Procurement teams. Responsibilities will include the development and implementation of a well-defined strategic roadmap which charts the future direction and growth of the agency, procurement and contract life cycle management, asset/investment management, license tracking, and privacy compliance. She will also lead DTI’s recruitment efforts.