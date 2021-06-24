Cancel
Politics

Statement from AG Jennings on final passage of House Bill 195

delaware.gov
 18 days ago

The First State is one giant step closer to being a national leader on transparency. I'm thrilled that more than a year's worth of hard work and dedication now means that a statewide body camera program heads to the Governor's desk. This will mean stronger community relationships, trust, and accountability.

news.delaware.gov
State
Delaware State
Laguna Beach, CAoc-breeze.com

Statement from Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris on the 2021-22 budget bill

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), Chair of the Accountability & Administrative Review Committee, released the following statement after voting for Senate Bill 129, the 2021-22 state budget bill:. “A budget is a statement of values, and this year’s budget opens windows of opportunity and invests billions in California’s future. “We’ve...
PoliticsNewsbug.info

Indiana AG releases ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita this week released what he calls the “Parents Bill of Rights,” aimed at helping parents have a stronger voice in their child’s education. “Numerous parents and state legislators have contacted me to express concern about how much indoctrination, not instruction, is...
California Stateca.gov

Senator Susan Rubio Bill to Protect California Farms from Wildfires Passes Legislature, Heads to Governor for Final Approval

SACRAMENTO – In an unanimous, bipartisan vote, the California Legislature today passed a bill by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that would help protect farms unable to obtain insurance due to devastating wildfires. The Legislature added an urgency clause to Senate Bill 11, which if signed by the Governor, would make it effective immediately.
Bellingham, MAbellinghambulletin.com

Soter Supports House Passage of Chapter 90 Bond Bill

State Representative Michael J. Soter (R-Bellingham) recently supported legislation that will provide the 8th Worcester District with $1,388,085 in road and bridge funding for Fiscal Year 2022 under the state’s Chapter 90 program. The amount that each town received was level-funded with the amounts allocated in FY2021. The FY2022 breakdown...
Albany, NYWRGB

Virtual rally calls for passage of Clean Slate bill

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers, advocates and impacted New Yorkers will hold a virtual rally Tuesday in support of the Clean Slate Act. The bill would automatically seal and expunge old conviction records, eliminating barriers for people seeking housing and employment after they have served their time. In the final...
Montpelier, VTWCAX

Scott vetoes housing registry bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed a landlord registry bill approved by lawmakers during last week’s veto override session. The bill sought to give loans and grants to renters and to landlords as well as creating a statewide rental registry for apartments and Airbnbs. The bill called for creating six new positions in state government to conduct rental housing safety checks. Advocates say it would have created safer and more consistent housing options for those in need. But in his veto message to lawmakers, Governor Scott said the bill would actually have the opposite effect, reducing the number of housing options during a critical housing shortage.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Issues Statement on the Passage of AB 832

Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) applauded Governor Newsom’s swift action in signing AB 832, California’s most comprehensive COVID-19 renter protection bill to date. Coauthored by Assemblymember Bloom, AB 832 extends the statewide eviction moratorium through September 30, while simultaneously providing financial relief to struggling tenants and their affected landlords. AB...
Wilmington, DEdelaware.gov

Governor Carney Lifts COVID-19 State of Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday signed an order that lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13. Governor Carney first issued the State of Emergency on March 13, 2020 to control the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware communities. Watch Governor Carney’s...
Healthdelaware.gov

Lt. Gov Hall-Long Roundtable Discussion July 13, 2:00pm

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, a nurse and professor of nursing, will be joined by Patrick and Amy Kennedy to lead a discussion around behavioral health initiatives and the expansion of social emotional learning for students in Delaware. Through their work with the Kennedy Forum, Patrick and Amy help advocate for increased investment, at the federal, community and state level, in mental health supports and services for young people from elementary school through college.
Lancaster, PAwdac.com

Affordable Housing Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed a bill, authored by Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon, allowing local taxing authorities to expand access to affordable housing. Solomon said for every 100 people who need affordable housing in PA, only 42 people will get it. In counties like York and Monroe, only 28 people out of 100 will get the affordable housing they need while in Lancaster, only 19 people. House Bill 581 would give local authorities a menu of options to pass tax abatements or exemptions for the creation or improvements of affordable housing, for home ownership or rentals. Use of the abatements would be determined by local policymakers, and in some cases, offer various exemption schedules to tailor the tax relief to the needs and budgetary constraints they face. Solomon added that developers will be incentivized to build affordable housing across the state.
San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Housing bills move through Assembly

Three bills that aim to ease the construction of new housing in California and to keep better data are moving through the Assembly after passing the state Senate but opponents say they will ease gentrification and create an unfair burden on cities. Senate Bills 10, 477 and 478, all authored...
Health Servicesdelaware.gov

Advances in Primary Care Reform Made Possible by Legislature

The Delaware General Assembly passed legislation to increase Delawareans’ access to high quality, affordable health care through a series of reforms that will refocus Delaware’s healthcare system on primary care and improvements in value. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 120 requires commercial health insurance companies to make meaningful increases...
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

House bill gives $8M to area

The U.S. House approved a $715 billion transportation bill that includes $4 million each in funding for projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The House approved the bill by a 221-201 vote Thursday with all Democrats and only two Republicans voting in favor of it even though several Republicans have earmarks for their districts in the spending package.
Dover, DEdelaware.gov

ALEINE COHEN NAMED DTI DEPUTY CIO

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s State Chief Information Officer (CIO) Jason Clarke today announced that the Department of Technology and Information’s (DTI) former Deputy Attorney General Aleine Cohen will be joining the Office of the CIO as Deputy CIO. Aleine’s general counsel experience to DTI for the past six years has enabled her to collaborate across divisions and with DTI’s partners. In this new position, Aleine will drive and execute the strategic goals of the organization as well as oversee the Human Resources, Fiscal, and Procurement teams. Responsibilities will include the development and implementation of a well-defined strategic roadmap which charts the future direction and growth of the agency, procurement and contract life cycle management, asset/investment management, license tracking, and privacy compliance. She will also lead DTI’s recruitment efforts.
Agriculturewlds.com

Turner Ag Science Bill Becomes Law

An education bill back by a local state senator became law on Friday. 48th District State Senator Doris Turner’s ag science bill was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker requiring colleges to count agricultural science towards the 3 years of science required for high school graduation and to gain admission into the state’s public universities.

