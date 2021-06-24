STATEMENT: Governor Carney on Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the following statement on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework announced by President Biden on Thursday:. “This is a historic, bipartisan agreement on infrastructure that would create millions of good-paying new jobs and position American workers and businesses to compete in a 21st century economy. It’s the largest infrastructure plan in more than a century, and would represent the largest investment in transportation and public transit in American history. This framework would also make important investments to upgrade our clean water infrastructure, and deliver reliable high-speed internet service to every American family. That’s how we’ll drive economic growth over the long term – and prove we can still come together to get big things done.”