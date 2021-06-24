Standouts from FBU's camp in Connecticut

Neal Brown will be in Dallas in the middle of the week for the Big 12's annual football media days, and he'll have plenty to discuss. College football will try to go back to normal in 2021 with a full schedule and full stadiums, including Mountaineer Field, but he and his peers are also dealing with the transfer craze, immediate eligibility, roster management, name, image and likeness developments and a few other significant shifts from what he used to know as normal. And all of that is happening on top of the ordinary changes from one season to the next.