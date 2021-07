There was a recent post on social media that asked for people to list “five movies they’d seen at least 10 times.”. I have quite the list. There are some classics that I will seek out, almost like comfort food, when I long for something familiar. Films like “Rocky” and “Field of Dreams” probably fall into that category. Then there are movies that I will stop and watch when I stumble across them on television. Films like “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “Wedding Crashers” can be lumped in that category.