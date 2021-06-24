Cancel
GreedFall arrives for Xbox Series X|S next week

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreedFall's Gold Edition and new expansion arrive next week on June 30th, with owners of the Xbox One version able to grab a free next-gen upgrade on the same day. Focus Home Interactive says that GreedFall on the Xbox Series X|S features "enhanced visuals up to UHD native 4K, fast loading, and improved performance." On the same day, GreedFall gets its new expansion, The De Vespe Conspiracy. "Explore a new region on Teer Fradee, facing unfamiliar foes as you navigate a web of intrigue and unravel the de Vespe conspiracy," the devs say. "This expansion brings new enemies and gear with a twisting narrative that expands on GreedFall’s acclaimed story. Experience an engrossing new adventure to unravel a conspiracy." The DLC introduces the new Aidág ol creidaw region, as well as new weapons, costumes, and enemies. The De Vespe Conspiracy is included in GreedFall: Gold Edition, which also launches on June 30th.

