GreedFall arrives for Xbox Series X|S next week
GreedFall's Gold Edition and new expansion arrive next week on June 30th, with owners of the Xbox One version able to grab a free next-gen upgrade on the same day. Focus Home Interactive says that GreedFall on the Xbox Series X|S features "enhanced visuals up to UHD native 4K, fast loading, and improved performance." On the same day, GreedFall gets its new expansion, The De Vespe Conspiracy. "Explore a new region on Teer Fradee, facing unfamiliar foes as you navigate a web of intrigue and unravel the de Vespe conspiracy," the devs say. "This expansion brings new enemies and gear with a twisting narrative that expands on GreedFall’s acclaimed story. Experience an engrossing new adventure to unravel a conspiracy." The DLC introduces the new Aidág ol creidaw region, as well as new weapons, costumes, and enemies. The De Vespe Conspiracy is included in GreedFall: Gold Edition, which also launches on June 30th.www.trueachievements.com
