Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Card Review 2021
The Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card* is a solid option for people looking to consolidate high-interest debt to a single credit card with an attractive introductory interest rate and low ongoing interest rates. While the credit card does not earn rewards, the savings gained by taking advantage of a 0% balance transfer offer can often dwarf the rewards earning potential of other credit cards, especially for those carrying high credit card balances.