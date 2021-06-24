Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Card Review 2021

By Aaron Hurd, Dia Adams
Forbes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card* is a solid option for people looking to consolidate high-interest debt to a single credit card with an attractive introductory interest rate and low ongoing interest rates. While the credit card does not earn rewards, the savings gained by taking advantage of a 0% balance transfer offer can often dwarf the rewards earning potential of other credit cards, especially for those carrying high credit card balances.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Scores#Foregin#Car#Cell#Apr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Country
Thailand
News Break
Amazon
Related
Credits & Loansokcfox.com

Why increased credit card spending isn't a problem yet

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Increased spending might be good for the economy, but overspending is not good for you. Pandemic restrictions have eased, and now we are starting to see a return of pre-pandemic patterns in spending, with that comes the possible inability to pay credit cards in full. Whether...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Chase Sapphire Reserve $100 Renewal Credit Ending

Credit card issuers have been making all kinds of adjustments to their cards in light of the coronavirus pandemic, some temporary, and some permanent. Since the start of the pandemic, Chase has been offering a reduced annual fee on the Sapphire Reserve for existing cardmembers. While this is ongoing, we now know when this policy is expected to change.
Credits & LoansBankrate.com

Average credit card debt in the U.S.

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Americans started 2021 with markedly better credit and lower credit card debt, on average than a year before. The question is, as the economy starts to re-open post-pandemic, can they keep up the trend?
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

Wells Fargo axes personal credit lines in bid for product simplicity

Wells Fargo will drop existing lines to simplify its product offerings. This could help its bid to shuck the federally mandated asset cap, but hurt retention by driving off impacted customers. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a...
Credits & Loanssouthfloridareporter.com

What Is A Virtual Credit Card?

Virtual credit cards let you shop for purchases without revealing your actual credit card account number. They can be either temporary or permanent, and it’s not surprising that they are intended mostly for online purchases. But should you worry about getting a virtual credit card to use when you shop...
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

Americans Are Reaching for Their Credit Cards Again and Debt Is Climbing

Borrowing is on the upswing, a new Federal Reserve report shows. Americans borrowed a lot more money in May, according to new data from the Federal Reserve's Consumer Credit Report released in July. There was a 10% increase in credit use on a seasonally adjusted annual basis in May 2021. This is the biggest increase since 2016, when consumer credit saw a seasonally adjusted annual increase of 6.9%.
Personal Financewashingtoncounty.news

Credit card rewards are in political peril

The same politicians who mostly killed free checking and debit card rewards programs through government price controls are setting their sights on credit cards – and that means miles, cash back, and other rewards are now in jeopardy. That’s a potential political earthquake, because a recent study found that 84...
Credits & LoansForbes

How To Get Cash From A Credit Card At An ATM

Most credit card lenders offer cardholders the ability to take out a cash advance using an ATM. Cardholders can use a credit card at nearly any ATM and withdraw cash as they would when using a debit card, but instead of drawing from a bank account, the cash withdrawal shows up as a charge on a credit card. It’s a fairly simple transaction but one that comes with serious downsides and usually significant fees.
Credits & Loanssnjtoday.com

South Jersey Federal Credit Union Is Now First Harvest Credit Union

South Jersey Federal Credit Union has announced that effectively immediately, the financial institution will operate under the name First Harvest Credit Union. The credit union’s new name and logo, along with the company’s tagline, “A Better Place to Grow,” were unveiled at a ceremony last week at the company’s corporate headquarters.
Credits & Loansboardingarea.com

Amex Business Platinum Gets $179 CLEAR Credit

The American Express Busines Platinum just got a new benefit, the $179 annual fee on the CLEAR program. Find out about this and see if it is for you. Last week, I wrote about the new changes coming to the American Express Platinum card – the personal version. In the information I received about the changes, there was also a small note about a new addition to the Amex Business Platinum version.
Credits & Loanscommunitynewspapers.com

Understanding Your Credit Card Statements

Would it be safe to say that most individuals over the age of 25 have a credit card?. Therefore, understanding your credit card statement is important since not too many people read their statements on a monthly basis or if at all. Understanding how your credit card works is a key factor in using it responsibly.
Credits & LoansOverton County News

Credit card limit may affect credit score

While millions of people may know their credit card limits, they may never have stopped to ask some critical questions about how those spending limits can affect their financial lives. “Part of using credit responsibly is understanding that a credit limit is more than just the number that dictates how...
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Maximizing The American Express Platinum $179 CLEAR Credit

Both the American Express Personal & Business Platinum cards now come with a $179 annual CLEAR credit. A full price CLEAR membership costs $179 annually so most would just pay for that and be on their way, but you can actually maximize this further as the credit can be used for anybody not just the cardholder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy