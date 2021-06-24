Disturbance Call Leads to Drugs

El Centro Police responded to a woman's call about her boyfriend attacking her and found drugs. Police responded to a motel on Adams Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 9 1 1 to report her boyfriend jumping on her. On arrival , police found that there was no disturbance but on entering the motel room saw drugs in plain sight. No one claimed ownership of the drugs so police confiscated a quantity of fentanyl pills , methamphetamine rocks and a meth pipe for disposal. No arrests were made.