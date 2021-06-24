Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, NH

Carroll County Republican Representatives: Proud to serve their communities

laconiadailysun.com
 18 days ago

We are happy to report that local Republicans are continuing to deliver for our communities. We have several bills that have been signed or were signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. Recently signed into law was HB79, our Town Health Officers Modernization Act. This bipartisan legislation will modify the law regarding town health officers by deleting the residency requirement, adding a training requirement and a criminal background check, and adding a reporting requirement. We promised to promote better public response to community health, and this legislation helps us deliver.

www.laconiadailysun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, NH
City
Moultonborough, NH
City
Brookfield, NH
City
Wolfeboro, NH
City
Concord, NH
Carroll County, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Jeb Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#County Government#The Daily Sun#Hb101#The State Senate#The State House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy