Carroll County Republican Representatives: Proud to serve their communities

We are happy to report that local Republicans are continuing to deliver for our communities. We have several bills that have been signed or were signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. Recently signed into law was HB79, our Town Health Officers Modernization Act. This bipartisan legislation will modify the law regarding town health officers by deleting the residency requirement, adding a training requirement and a criminal background check, and adding a reporting requirement. We promised to promote better public response to community health, and this legislation helps us deliver.