Politics

Budget Process

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 19 days ago

(County Budget Hearings)...The process is underway. The County Board of Supervisors accepted a preliminary budget this week. At their weekly meeting, the Supervisors began the budget process by accepting a $691 milion preliminary spending plan. It is $43 million higher than the preliminary budget submitted last year. It is not the actual budget. The County will now schedule budget hearings to hear from County Departments and agencies, including the Board itself. After the hearings the Board should have a balanced spending plan they can submit to the state. The Balanced budget should be submitted in October.

