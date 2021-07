Behind most great dances that come from TikTok are Black creators who made them. But they're not the ones that typically get fame and notoriety for their work. Instead, it's white TikTok creators who perform the moves and then... get to show the world how to do them on late night television shows. Black creators are tired of it, so they've come together to go on strike, with Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit" being the first song to receive this treatment.