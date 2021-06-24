Exclusive: ‘Boiseans need housing’: McLean & Clegg say Murgoitio site trade would help housing need, serve Boise taxpayers

A story BoiseDev members got first. For the first time, Boise’s political leaders are explaining what they hope to see with the Murgoitio Park site in SW Boise. As BoiseDev reported, the city started a process to annex the 168-acre site and an adjacent property owned by the Boise School District into the city. Instead of the park first imagined in 1997, the city could instead trade much of the land for houses, and add a smaller park or parks and trail connections.