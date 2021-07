Away from the furor of paying to access PS5 specific features, the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut had my interest piqued for the new expansion alone. Named Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island, the DLC will see Jin exploring a brand new island away from the shores of Tsushima. That's an opportunity for Sucker Punch to flex its narrative muscles again, this time in a smaller, self-contained environment. For me, that's the real draw of the Director's Cut. It was the narratives the original game explored through side quests that were the real draw of Ghost of Tsushima – the tales the game told between Jin and his allies, alongside the core revenge plot.