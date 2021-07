After pleading guilty to evading arrest and endangering a child, a Lubbock woman was sentenced to a year in state jail on Thursday, July 1st. It's said that back in August of 2019, 28-year-old Jezzelle Monique Pena was seen walking alone when she came up to an unidentified witness and asked for help in the 2600 block of East Bates Street. The witness walked with Pena back to her vehicle, which was parked in a backyard, and saw her child was left inside the vehicle. It's said that it was over 90 degrees outside that day.