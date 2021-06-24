Wyn Masters hits the EWS Pits in Val di Fassa

We chat with the bad boy of Rallycross, Liam Doran, on X-Game dominance and being a member of the RX Cartel. Growing up at Lydden Hill, the Kent-based rallycross venue owned by my family, and with my dad, Pat Doran, a famous rallycross driver, you could say it was in my blood to grow up to be a rallycross driver. Funnily enough, my dad didn’t want me to race, he actually tried to keep me from racing. But in the end he just gave up as there was no stopping me. I’ve always done whatever it takes to go racing and in 2000, when I was just 14 years-old, I started my rallycross career in a junior Mini. It’s just gone on from there really and I’ve never looked back.
