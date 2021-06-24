Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force Academy welcomes the Class of 2025

By David Bitton david.bitton@gazette.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1,100 incoming freshmen arrived at the Air Force Academy Thursday for six weeks of basic training before officially becoming cadets. And for the second consecutive year, COVID-19 has forced significant changes in how the appointees move through their in-processing day. Appointees were given a mask right after saying goodbye to loved ones in a vehicle drop-off line, provided a squirt of hand sanitizer when entering buildings and told to social distance when possible.

