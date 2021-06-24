New Angel Wing Mural in Rochester is More Than Just a Great Selfie Spot

Those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota might soon be a thing of the past. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?