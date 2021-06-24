Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – Captains of the Damned Tall Tale quest guide
Now that Gibbs and the Black Pearl crew have been rescued, you can now commence your search for the missing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Sea of the Damned. Go to the Castaway's Camp to start the next Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, which is called Captains of the Damned. The Castaway will sum up the journey so far, and she and Gibbs will tell you that Jack's history is important in finding him. Take Jack's Compass back from Gibbs to start.