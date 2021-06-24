Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All Arenas Legend changes in Genesis Collection Event update Apex Legends

By Ethan Ken
gamepur.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArenas has been in the Apex Legends since the launch of Season 9: Legacy launched, but since remained mostly the same. With the debut of the Genesis Collection Event, Arenas saw its first major overhaul. Lots of quality-of-life changes and several balance changes were made, including a bunch of changes to the availability of certain Legend abilities. Let’s take a look at every Legend ability change the Genesis Collection Event update brought to Arenas mode.

www.gamepur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#The Genesis#Minigun#Genesis Collection Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ bug briefly adds five player teams with Genesis event

Respawn Entertainment’s latest update to Apex Legends is out now. At release, a bug briefly allowed teams of five into the three-person battle royale. The Genesis Collection event for Apex Legends brings a new rewards track, premium cosmetics, and a return to the original Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge. It also brought an unexpected team size increase which Respawn quickly fixed.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Apex Legends Season 9 Legend tier list

Apex Legends just dropped its newest Genesis update which featured a variety of changes and new content for the game. Among the changes included in the patch, there were several significant balance changes to some of the Legends in the game. Here is our tier list for the best Legends in Apex Legends for Season 9 following the newest patch!
Video Gamesgearnuke.com

Apex Legends Update 1.73 released; patch notes and details

Respawn Entertainment has released the Apex Legends update 1.73 June 28 patch, which is for the Genesis Collection Event kicking off for tomorrow! While the event itself will start tomorrow, June 29, the studio has released the patch today. Head on for the full patch notes below. Apex Legends Update...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player masterfully uses Revenant’s new climb buff to win Arenas match

It appears some Apex Legends players are thoroughly enjoying the recent Revenant buffs. The Genesis collection event kicked off earlier this week, introducing a number of balance changes to the battle royale. Apex‘s killer simulacrum received numerous tweaks in the patch, including a slimmer hitbox and nerfs to his Silence and Death Totem. But one of the more interesting changes, a buff to Revenant’s climb height, helped a fan pull off a stellar player and earn the title of Arenas Champion.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Data Miner Reveals an Unreleased Legend

A data miner for Apex Legends found several voice lines and logo animations for an unreleased champion through the game files that revealed a lot of what the character may be about. The user, HumanSAS, leaked the voice lines and a logo teaser via Twitter, on June 30, which suggested...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

New Arenas Map for Apex Legends Leaked

A new Arenas map for Apex Legends was unearthed by data miners Tuesday. The new map, named Overflow, was discovered after intrepid Apex Legends fans went through the files for the game's 9.1 update. Looking at the leaked images, Overflow appears to be set in a factory, accompanied by flowing pools and rivers of lava.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Apex Legends Arenas buy guide: What to buy each round

Apex Legends' newest 3v3 arenas mode has taken the game by storm. It is the perfect mode for those who enjoy the gunplay and mechanics of Apex Legends but don't enjoy Battle Royale modes. Arenas is an economy-centric round-based mode where you keep any abilities you have leftover after each round, but you have to rebuy your weapons and utility every single round.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Arena Mode Weapons Tier List July 2021

Apex Legends' Arena mode has been quite the popular game to flirt with when wanting to take a break from the battle royale mode. It has just been over two months since the inception of the deathmatch-style game mode which is garnering more and more players to it. With new...
Video Gamesvgr.com

Latest Apex Legends Balance Update Takes Aim at Legend Hitboxes

With the recent launch of the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event, Respawn took the opportunity to roll out a major game update. Foremost amongst the changes included in this patch were several changes to existing Legends hitboxes; those of Lifeline and Revenant. However, these were just the first of several major balancing tweaks.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Apex Legends update fixes Masters matchmaking and Charge Rifle exploit

Respawn Entertainment has released a small update for Apex Legends that fixes a couple of bugs in the game. To start with, players at Masters and Apex Predator in ranked should now be able to find a game properly. Additionally, players should no longer receive an abandon penalty in Arenas when it was the other team who left. Finally, an exploit used by cheaters to infinitly fire the Charge Rifle should no longer be possible.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Respawn Entertainment Reveals Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed that Apex Legends will be throwing a new Thrillseekers event next week. The event itself is going to be a mix of new stuff to do and familiar territory from the past, as it will from July 13th through August 3rd. The biggest addition to the game with this event will be the reveal of a new Arenas map that turns the floor into deadly lava called "Overflow". You'll also be seeing a number of new features and a new rewards track, plus a variety of new skins to collect that will certainly become mainstays for whoever snags them. We have the shorthand notes for you to check out below along with the latest trailer to see what's up. But if you want more detailed info, the devs have written up a new blog post here.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Apex Legends Arenas will get a ranked mode in Season 10

Apex Legends will give its newly released, round-based mode Arenas its own ranked mode next season. Arenas launched without a competitive ladder at the start of Season 9, but Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier confirmed during an EA Future of FPS livestream that Season 10 will introduce a dedicated ranked mode.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best scopes in Apex Legends

Picking the right scope for your gun is a crucial aspect of performing well in Apex Legends. Although the usability of scope changes according to a situation, some simply are more viable than others. We’ve put together a list explaining the best scopes in Apex Legends and when to use them.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Apex Legends’ Arenas mode to get competitive debut at BLAST Titans

Following the successful conclusion of the first ever Apex Legends Global Series Championship in June, esports tournament organiser BLAST announced that it wanted a slice of the Apex pie by running its own EU-based competition, BLAST Titans. Titans was always billed to be a slightly leftfield and experimental competition, with...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event Will Add A New Arena Map And Weekly Rewards

Apex Legends is getting a new event called Thrillseekers, which will add a new Overflow arena map, three weeks’ worth of rewards, and unlockable cosmetics. Additionally, a special Summer Splash Sale and Thrillseekers Event Store will be available during this time. Both the Summer Splash Sale and Thrillseekers Event will start from July 13, 2021, with the sale ending on July 27, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy